'Pride': Housing commission tenants show off gardens

Sue Rayner at the 2018 My Home Awards ceremony for the Gladstone Housing Service Centre, held at Gladstone Bowls Club on September 5, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA051018HOME

IN SPITE of this year's extremely dry weather, a group of Gladstone's public housing tenants did their best to make their little part of the world slightly greener.

Last Friday their efforts were acknowledged by representatives from the Department of Housing and MP Glenn Butcher.

"The My Home Awards recognises the pride and time that public housing tenants take in caring for their gardens," he said.

"When you see how much work they've done, it's really impressive."

Sue Rayner and Marcell Dyer won the first prize for the community garden section.

"I've lived in my unit for nearly 20 years and there were no gardens there for a long time," Sue said.

"It's looking absolutely beautiful now and gardening keeps you young fit and active."

Yolanda Eldridge, who won the prize for best house garden, said she would be using her voucher to buy more plants and fertiliser.

"I've lived here for seven years and I love gardening," she said.

"I grow a mix of vegetables, flowers and fruit trees.

"I keep them all in pots so they can be moved around."

Yolanda's husband Rob said it was all her own work.

"She also has about 25 orchids and she's up early every morning and straight out into the garden," he said.

"She always weeding, planting or tending her plants."

The other category winners were, Edible Garden - Stanley Bennett, Courtyard - Gina Torlop, Balcony Garden - Eveline Hunt.