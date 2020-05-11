Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Newly sworn Queensland Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
Newly sworn Queensland Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
News

Glenn Butcher officially takes ministerial role

Jacobbe McBride
11th May 2020 4:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE MP Glenn Butcher was officially sworn in as Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing this afternoon following a State Government Cabinet shake-up.

Following the resignation of Jackie Trad due to an ongoing Crime and Corruption Commission investigation, Mr Butcher steps into his first ministerial position.

During the induction Mr Butcher said his new role would be to ensure the voices of regional Queenslanders were heard loud and clear.

“I know how critical it is being a minister in the Palaszczuk cabinet coming from regional Queensland in a place like Gladstone,” he said.

Mr Butcher said industry right throughout Central Queensland had continued on in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and he was the right man for the ministerial job.

“We will make sure those jobs are secure right throughout regional Queensland,” he said.

“The other part of my role is manufacturing, which I believe I will have a good fit for as I was a maintenance worker at a alumina refinery for 21 years before becoming the Member for Gladstone.”

Mr Butcher said the Queensland Government understands how critical it is to get regional communities back up and running after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to make sure we are prepared for that,” he said.

“Part of my role into the future and into the next six months will certainly be to ensure that we get manufacturing where it belongs in Queensland and that is back on track.

“We certainly will deliver on that, the premier has given me her full support to ensure that we can deliver, particularly in regional Queensland and particularly in manufacturing going forward.”

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mine worker claims $1.9m for wrist injury on the job

        premium_icon Mine worker claims $1.9m for wrist injury on the job

        News The workplace has denied the accusations and states the claim is ‘untrue, not properly particularised, vague, oppressive and liable to be struck out’

        ‘There is nothing quite like a handmade gift’

        premium_icon ‘There is nothing quite like a handmade gift’

        News Trinity College students make Boomerang Bags for Gladstone’s essential health...

        ‘It’s absolutely great work’: Recycling depot set to reopen

        premium_icon ‘It’s absolutely great work’: Recycling depot set to reopen

        News Couple were forced to close their Containers for Change depot from March 17 but it...

        What a plan for billion dollar steel industry means for CQ

        premium_icon What a plan for billion dollar steel industry means for CQ

        Business How renewable energy, hydrogen and iron ore can create jobs, boost exports and cut...