Glenn Butcher named Assistant Treasurer

NEW POSITION: Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher at the opening of the Mount Larcom Community Hub in November.
NEW POSITION: Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher at the opening of the Mount Larcom Community Hub in November. Matt Taylor GLA101117PARK
Andrew Thorpe
by

GLENN Butcher has been named Assistant Minister for Treasury in the new Palaszczuk Government ministry.

The Gladstone MP will be assisting Deputy Premier and factional ally Jackie Trad, who has replaced Cairns-based MP Curtis Pitt as Treasurer.

Mr Butcher was previously assisting Ms Trad with the Transport and Infrastructure portfolios.

Announcing the promotion on Facebook last night, Mr Butcher said it was "a huge honour to be in an economic portfolio".

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert have also received Assistant Minister positions.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

 

