Glenn Butcher applauds local training providers

MEMBER for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher, has given local providers of Skilling Queenslanders for Work training, the big tick.

"GEA, one of the providers of the training, has one of the best success rates of getting people into work in Queensland," he said.

"If you are doing the correct training and you are getting the results, money continues to come."

Mr Butcher said he was pleased to see Gladstone organisations had secured about $1 million in the next SQfW grants round.

"Out of this round coming forward we'll ... see the sea ranger program back for Gidarjil, ... they've been very successful," he said.

"I think why Gladstone has been so successful at it and getting more grants, is because the people who are doing these courses are getting employment out of it."

"The applications that (local organisations) are putting in, they are obviously doing the right thing.

"They're doing a lot of great work on the ground ...and the benefit of it all is people are getting work."

SQfW was re-instated by the Palaszczuk Government in 2015.