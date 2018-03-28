Glencore, Oaky North miner dispute is over

ONE of the state's longest industrial disputes has come to an end after workers at Glencore's Oaky North mine voted in favour of a new enterprise agreement Tuesday evening.

The dispute lasted three years and left about 175 workers locked out of the site for more than 200 days.

In a statement, mining company Glencore said the final vote was 118 (74.21 per cent of voters) to 41 (25.79 per cent of voters).

"We are pleased that the employees at Oaky North have chosen to vote in favour of our proposed new EA,” Glencore said.

"We will now continue... re-integrating these employees with the rest of the workforce at the mine.”