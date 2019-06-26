Tom Gleeson wreaks havoc on Today show

Tom Gleeson wreaked havoc on the Today show this morning as he joked about Richard Wilkins' genitalia and brought up the taboo topic of Karl Stefanovic.

The Hard Quiz host was typically loose on the Channel 9 breakfast show as he was interviewed by Deb Knight, Georgie Gardner and Tom Steinfort about his campaign for this year's Gold Logie.

The comedian presented the Today team with a showbag filled with his campaign merchandise which included a box of condoms that had "HARD" printed on them.

What a thoughtful gift.

"I got them extra large for Richard (Wilkins)," Gleeson quipped as he passed the condoms to the sniggering Today hosts.

He also gifted them with a cushion with his face on it and suggested, "Richard would like sitting on my face."

There were innuendos galore as the Today co-hosts played a recent clip from Gleeson on the ABC where he joked that he wanted to host a show to replace Today called Hard Day.

After playing the clip, Gardner joked, "Which is probably preferable to Soft Day."

"It writes itself," Gleeson said before pitching a slogan for the show. "Wake up hard in the morning!"

.@nonstoptom gave us an inside look into his dirty campaign tactics, plus told us more about his grand plans to take over the TODAY show and encourage everyone to "wake up hard in the morning"! 😂 #9Today pic.twitter.com/a64RUSbvke — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) June 25, 2019

The comedian saved the most awkward moment for last when towards the end of the interview he brought up the sensitive subject of Karl Stefanovic.

"I need to ask a question before I go. Where is Karl? What have you done with him? When is he coming back?" he asked.

Gleeson asked a similar question when he appeared on Today back in March.

"I told you last time where he was, I ate him," Gardner replied before swiftly changing the topic.

But Gleeson managed to get in one more sneaky comment about Stefanovic before the interview ended.

After Knight encouraged Gleeson to "come and see us if you win" after the Logies on Sunday night, the comedian referenced Stefanovic's infamous tipsy on-air appearance after the TV awards in 2009.

"I will get up the next morning and I will come and say 'hello' and I will be in terrible shape, like Karl," Gleeson said.

Deb Knight seemed quite taken with Tom’s cushion.

Earlier in the morning the Hard Quiz host spoke to KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O where he spoke about the smear campaign he's been running which has upset some of the other Gold Logie nominees.

"I'm like cocaine," he said on the radio show. "I'm good at getting up people's noses and everyone wants a bit.

"I'm just having fun with it (the Logies) - I'm just reminding everyone not to take it seriously," Gleeson said. "I suspect I view the Logies like everyone views it at home."

The KIIS FM hosts also asked Gleeson if he seriously believes he was responsible for Grant Denyer winning the Gold Logie last year, after he launched a social media campaign for the Channel 10 star to win despite the fact Family Feud had been axed.

"Well I did start the hashtag #Denyer4Gold," Gleeson said. "The night before I launched my campaign I plugged it into Twitter, there were no matches. By the time the red carpet had ended there were two million. So I think it might have had an impact.

Tom Gleeson at last year’s Logies with his Grant Denyer campaign button.

"Think of it this way: He (Denyer) didn't have a show on air last year and he won the Gold Logie. This year he's had five shows on air and no support from me, wasn't even nominated.

"I conclude that I might have had a hand in it," he said.

The 61st TV WEEK Logie Awards will take place this Sunday, June 30, at The Star Gold Coast in Queensland