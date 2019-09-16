Gleeso: Grey nomads still in the firing line

ABOUT a year ago, Transport Minister Mark Bailey incurred the wrath of grey nomads by imposing new rules which meant they couldn't legally upgrade their 4WDs to tow bigger caravans.

It was a low blow for grey nomads, many of whom were fearful that the new rules would force them off the road. They'd worked hard to enjoy their retirement without having extra financial burdens put in front of them, they argued.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk quickly intervened, ordering Mr Bailey not to discriminate against retirees, ordering he accept a new testing regime that proved the safety of towing upgrades and gross mass revisions.

But Mr Bailey has either ignored his Premier's directions, or the change is caught up within the wheels of bureaucracy and hasn't been enacted.

Either way, Queensland grey nomads are being discriminated against, and the cavalier actions of the Transport Minister have been laid bare.

Last week, South Australia joined the rest of the Australian states and territories, except Queensland and the Northern Territory, in allowing motorists to carry and tow more weight.

Only in Queensland are motorists not allowed to legally have their vehicles upgraded with tow bars, fuel tanks, a winch and bull bars.

Without an increase in legal towing capacities, many people towing caravans or trailers have been unknowingly breaking the law and may void their insurance.

When this was brought to the Government's attention this time last year, the concern among grey nomads was the lack of consultation and information being provided. They'd been blindsided.

Nothing has changed. Back then, it was pointed out that nearly one million Australians classify themselves as grey nomads, of which about a quarter are Queenslanders.

That's a lot of angry people. A lot of voters. Once again, you have a Minister from Labor's Left faction riding roughshod over the wishes of not only the Premier, but the very constituents he purports to represent.

The Labor Party has a problem with its Left faction. They think they are bigger than the Labor Party and everything that has gone wrong for Annastacia Palaszczuk in the past

18 months can be traced back to the Left.

Labor would be better off hiving off the Left faction. Dump it. Let them start the Socialist Party again.

Only then will Labor truly reflect the wishes of its core base: working people.

The Riverstage could end up in private hands.

Privatisation could sink Riverstage

RIVERSTAGE is a Brisbane music icon. With a capacity of nearly 10,000 it has been around since 1989 and hosted some of the world's great acts.

Now Brisbane City Council is seriously thinking about selling it to private enterprise, sparking concerns among music lovers that it could hit a sour note.

There are concerns within the Brisbane music scene that a private operator would get their pound of flesh when it comes to pricing and the type of acts being attracted.

If a major music entity acquired the venue that may hurt the quality of acts that perform there.

It seems, however, that the council is keen to offload. Stay tuned.

Tim Carmody’s departure from the judiciary was quieter than much of his time in it.

Carmody's support base was strong

MY PIECE on retiring Supreme Court judge Tim Carmody last week sparked plenty of debate. Many lawyers emailed me to say they were offended that I'd said the majority of them were against Carmody's appointment as chief justice.

It seems the many lawyers who worked with or had things to do with Carmody had plenty of positive things to say. One lawyer said he was ashamed of the state's top judicial figures who ostracised Carmody.

Labor mulls new candidate

THE drums continue to beat that former TV and radio broadcaster Patrick Condren will replace Rod Harding as Labor's lord mayoral candidate. It would require all three major factions to agree.

The Spit rocks after big stink

THE so-called SandTunes festival will move to The Spit in 2020. This year its home will be Metricon Stadium at the start of summer after locals raised quite a stir when it was proposed for Coolangatta beach.

Locals were upset that council gave it the green light and complained bitterly, with outgoing Member for Currumbin Jann Stuckey brokering a deal to have not moved. The heavy rock acts were not in keeping with the community feel of the area, they said.

Now, the Paul Dainty promoted event will move to The Spit in 2020, where the only locals are people walking their dogs. Mayor Tom Tate is a big supporter of the event and believes more entertainment is needed on the city's beaches

Adani CEO Luca Dow will visit Bowen.

Dow in town as sector struggles

ADANI boss Lucas Dow will be the guest speaker at Bowen Chamber of Commerce's annual general meeting later this month.

Bowen is still struggling with residential vacancy rates among the highest in Queensland.

Realtor takes multiple gongs

POPULAR Ray White Ascot principal Dwight Ferguson has just won a swag of industry gongs, including salesperson of the year.

Recovering from shoulder surgery, he believes he will be ready to resume his golfing career at Royal Queensland by Christmas.

Olympic trivia

THE International Olympic Committee museum is an extraordinary place. All the gold, silver and bronze medals struck are on display, as are individual torches used in each host city. Did you know the equestrian was not held in Melbourne in 1956 but in Europe because of quarantine restrictions?

Undynamic duo

LABOR insiders are worried about the public perception of Anthony Albanese and home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally. Wouldn't bruise a rice pudding, one senior Labor man said.

Stuck in the barrier

IT SEEMS Racing Queensland's $40 million infrastructure plan is sitting in Treasury. The plan includes a new greyhound track at Yamanto. Some within government believe it will be signed off before Melbourne Cup Day. Those same people say Santa Claus is real.