Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REVIEW: A Labor senator is calling for a review to the GP reclassification in Gladstone and Tannum Sands.
REVIEW: A Labor senator is calling for a review to the GP reclassification in Gladstone and Tannum Sands.
Health

'Glaring anomaly': Senator hits out over GP rule change

liana walker
by
7th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND senator is "alarmed" by the removal of Gladstone and Tannum Sands from the Distribution Priority Areas for general practitioners.

Senator Anthony Chisholm has written to Minister for Regional Services, Decentralisation and Local Government Mark Coulton asking for the decision to be reviewed.

From July 1, Gladstone practices hiring doctors have been limited to Australians who have passed their Australian GP exam or doctors who have worked in Australia for 10 years.

 

 

Queensland Labor senator Anthony Chisholm has called for a review over the GP reclassification in Gladstone and Tannum sands.
Queensland Labor senator Anthony Chisholm has called for a review over the GP reclassification in Gladstone and Tannum sands. Contributed

Senator Chisholm acknowledged the new system was intended to improve identification of under-serviced areas.

"I believe Gladstone and Tannum Sands is a glaring anomaly in the new system," the Labor senator said. "I am alarmed that removing the priority status will make it even more difficult for these communities to attract an adequate number of doctors to meet current health needs, yet alone health needs into the future."

Mr Coulton said the $550 million Stronger Rural Health strategy aimed to deliver thousands more doctors to rural and regional areas.

"The new Distribution Priority Area classifications means that medical practitioners will be placed in communities of greatest need," he said.

anthony chisholm dpa general practitioners gp
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Why not?': O'Dowd doubles down on nuclear power support

    premium_icon 'Why not?': O'Dowd doubles down on nuclear power support

    Politics KEN O'Dowd has doubled down on his support for an inquiry into nuclear power, dubbing it is an "obligation” of his work as the Federal Member for Flynn.

    'Make your lobes dance': Earring maker preparing for races

    premium_icon 'Make your lobes dance': Earring maker preparing for races

    Business Jewellery maker gives her tips for race day accessory trends.

    Free garden workshops happening from tonight

    Free garden workshops happening from tonight

    News Details on how you can help grow your sustainable garden knowledge.

    FLASHBACK: Gladstone Cup 20 years ago

    premium_icon FLASHBACK: Gladstone Cup 20 years ago

    News Were you at the 1999 Gladstone races?