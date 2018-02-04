Glamour comes to Gladstone with Miss Teen

WINNERS: Anelia du Plessis (seniors) and Samarah Belton (juniors, both on the right).

IT WAS all glitz and glamour at the Grand Hotel ballroom yesterday afternoon for the first Miss Teen competition to be held in Gladstone.

The young ladies, competing for a spot in the state titles, modelled a range of sportswear, swimwear, and cocktail and evening dresses.

The event judges had strict criteria provided by the Miss Teen Australia organising body.

This no doubt helped them to determine the winners.

Anelia du Plessis was crowned Miss Teen (Senior) for Gladstone/Burnett.

Graduating from high school last year, she wore the same brilliant red dress she had worn to her formal.

Complete with sparkling earrings, the teenager said she hadn't expected to win.

"I'm over the moon, I didn't really see it coming," she laughed.

Her mother, Magda du Plessis, said she was very happy for her daughter.

"I'm glad for her and for the opportunities it will bring her," she said.

Samarah Belton wore a simple, elegant navy dress and was awarded the Junior Miss Teen for the region.

"This was practice for me, I wasn't expecting to place," she said.

Samarah said she would compete in the Country Girl modelling competition on the Gold Coast later this year.

Event organiser and owner of R7 Models and Talent Agency Lynda Ninness said it had taken months of preparation to put on the event but she was very pleased with how it turned out.

"It was awesome, it went off without a hitch, all the girls had an absolute blast," she said.

The top three junior winners and the top two seniors will compete in Mackay for the state title on March 23-24.

The national title will then be held in Townsville in May.

The event judges were Dominique Gleixner and Darryl Branthwaite from the Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd and Gladstone Regional Council councillor Desley O'Grady.

Kathy Corones, R7's runway and etiquette teacher, emceed the event.

And the winners were ...

Miss Teen Gladstone/Burnett: Anelia du Plessis

Runner-up: Brenna Horkings

Miss Teen (Junior): Samarah Belton

Runner-up (Junior): Taleisha Purdy

Second Runner-up (Junior): Emily Gleeson

Best Evening Gown (Senior): Brenna Horkings

Best Swimwear (Senior): Tayla Quilter

Best Cocktail (Junior): Emily Gleeson

Best Sportswear (Junior): Samarah Belton