A secondary school teacher at some top academic schools has faced court.
Glamorous teacher charged with drink driving

Ashley Pillhofer
ASHLEY PILLHOFER
24th Sep 2020 4:21 PM
A glamorous Townsville teacher has fronted court on a drink driving charge.

Elizabeth Simonsen appeared in the Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday on one charge of driving over the general, but not middle alcohol limit.

This means she allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of more than 0.05 per cent but less than 0.1 per cent.

Ms Simonsen was charged with drink driving on June 12, this year.

 

Townsville teacher Elizabeth Simonsen appeared in court charged with one count of driving over the general, but not middle alcohol limit.
Townsville teacher Elizabeth Simonsen said she provided support teaching services to “top academic schools” across Townsville including the Townsville Grammar School, St Margaret Mary’s and St Patricks College.
In the brief mention before the court, she indicated she intended to apply for a work licence.

Magistrate Ken Taylor adjourned the case to next month to allow time for Ms Simonsen to organise her application.

In a social media profile, Ms Simonsen said she had worked as a secondary school teacher for more than a decade and had been teaching since 2009.

One this profile, she boasts about providing support teaching services to "top academic schools" across Townsville including the Townsville Grammar School, St Margaret Mary's and St Patricks College.

Originally published as Glamorous teacher charged with drink driving

