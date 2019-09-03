Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALL WHITE: Rotary Club of Gladstone's Diana Mitchell, Elmira Esfahani, Jenny Gilmour and Helen Curran organised Saturday''s popular Long Table event.
ALL WHITE: Rotary Club of Gladstone's Diana Mitchell, Elmira Esfahani, Jenny Gilmour and Helen Curran organised Saturday''s popular Long Table event. Cheryl Royal-Scott
Community

Glamorous day out for rotary's Ladies Long Table event

3rd Sep 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE annual Ladies Long Table event held by Rotary Club of Gladstone was a sell-out this year.

Held at the Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar, all 120 tickets were sold out ahead of Saturday's event. There was a beautiful display of white tables, chairs and floral arrangements. From 11am Saturday, ladies arrived in their lovely white outfits and were greeted on arrival with nibbles and a glass of champagne.

More than 100 people attended the annual Ladies Long Table Function at Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar on Saturday.
More than 100 people attended the annual Ladies Long Table Function at Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar on Saturday. Cheryl Royal-Scott

There were plenty of raffle tickets to purchase, with a diamond ring and pearls among the sought-after prizes.

Attendees had a three-course meal and sat down to enjoy guest speakers and the silent auctions by auctioneer Tony Ward. All proceeds will be donated to RestoreMore, Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club and Gladstone Animal Rescue Group.

rotary club rotary club gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Gladstone teen takes national title at Aerial Hoop contest

    premium_icon Gladstone teen takes national title at Aerial Hoop contest

    News Paige Browne didn't expect to walk away from a national competition with the Junior Aerial Hoop title after only starting the sport a year ago.

    LEGACY WEEK: The program helping war widows

    premium_icon LEGACY WEEK: The program helping war widows

    News This is how your funds raised from buying a legacy badge can help

    IN COURT: 48 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 48 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear today

    RATES DISCOUNT: Ratepayers may get gift of time

    premium_icon RATES DISCOUNT: Ratepayers may get gift of time

    Council News What's on the agenda at today's council meeting.