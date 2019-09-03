Glamorous day out for rotary's Ladies Long Table event

ALL WHITE: Rotary Club of Gladstone's Diana Mitchell, Elmira Esfahani, Jenny Gilmour and Helen Curran organised Saturday''s popular Long Table event.

ALL WHITE: Rotary Club of Gladstone's Diana Mitchell, Elmira Esfahani, Jenny Gilmour and Helen Curran organised Saturday''s popular Long Table event. Cheryl Royal-Scott

THE annual Ladies Long Table event held by Rotary Club of Gladstone was a sell-out this year.

Held at the Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar, all 120 tickets were sold out ahead of Saturday's event. There was a beautiful display of white tables, chairs and floral arrangements. From 11am Saturday, ladies arrived in their lovely white outfits and were greeted on arrival with nibbles and a glass of champagne.

More than 100 people attended the annual Ladies Long Table Function at Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar on Saturday. Cheryl Royal-Scott

There were plenty of raffle tickets to purchase, with a diamond ring and pearls among the sought-after prizes.

Attendees had a three-course meal and sat down to enjoy guest speakers and the silent auctions by auctioneer Tony Ward. All proceeds will be donated to RestoreMore, Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club and Gladstone Animal Rescue Group.