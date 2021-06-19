Gladys Berejiklian confirms new romance with top lawyer

Gladys Berejiklian has a new boyfriend. She confirmed on Friday night she had begun a relationship with the top lawyer who represented her last year at ICAC.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has a new boyfriend.

She confirmed on Friday night she had begun a relationship with the top lawyer who represented her in last year's Independent Commission Against Corruption inquiry into the dealings of her ex-love, disgraced former Liberal MP Daryl Maguire.

"They have begun spending private time together," the spokesman for the Premier said, declining to comment further to The Saturday Telegraph.

NSW Premier, Gladys Berejiklian. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Swift

An Instagram post by the Premier's sister, Mary Berejiklian, confirmed rumours that have been circulating for months.

"After work Friday feels with these two. Glad and her boo," posted Mary Berejiklian to her Instagram account.

The post was accompanied by an image of the Premier and Arthur Moses looking dreamily at each other on a couch and possibly touching hands.

The image posted to Instagram by Gladys Berejiklian’s sister Mary Berejiklian.

Ministers had been speculating about the budding romance for months after seeing the couple at coffee and visiting her office.

On January 14, Mr Moses denied to The Saturday Telegraph that he was in a relationship with Ms Berejiklian.

This was after a senior member of the legal fraternity spotted them sharing a dessert at a cafe in Northbridge.

When The Saturday Telegraph put this to Mr Moses he did not deny the relationship, only the nature of the dessert they were sharing.

"I have known GB for 20 years and we have been good friends who remain in regular contact," Mr Moses wrote in a text message.

"The point about me allegedly sharing 'a romantic tiramisu desert in a restaurant with BG' is not correct," Mr Moses continued.

"I have dinner with her as I have with others in the local area where I live.\"Nothing should be read into my friendships with men or women I have meals with."

Ben Roberts-Smith and Arthur Moses SC leaving the Federal Court, Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley

When pressed on the fact that he did not explicitly deny his relationship, Mr Moses wrote: "It is just as a matter of principle that I don't answer those questions."

He again focused on the specifics of the dessert, rather than the questions about their relationship.

"To be clear, I have not shared any dessert with GB let alone a tiramisu dessert with GB at a local restaurant, which seems to be the trigger for your call."

Mr Moses, SC, has practised at the NW Bar for more than 25 years and also served as president of the NSW Bar Association and president of the Law Council of Australia.

Happy for you, Gladys and Arthur ❤️

Image shared by her sister, Mary.

Good on you. You deserve it. pic.twitter.com/N5bLTA59bK — Ben Fordham (@BenFordham) June 18, 2021

He is currently representing Ben Roberts-Smith in his defamation battle against media company Nine.

Mr Moses was formerly married to lawyer Sylvia Moses of Martier Perry Lawyers and the couple are parents to son Nicholas, a young lawyer at Allens.

The 50-something litigator, like Berejiklian, has a passion for politics and has long been considered a contender for Liberal Party preselection.

He ran as a centrist in 2006 but pulled out before the election.

Mr Moses grew up in the working class Parramatta region, not far from Berejiklian, 50, who was raised in North Ryde.

Mr Moses more recently called a mansion in up-market Hunter's Hill home and has diverse property investments including in Drummoyne and Parramatta.

Asked who the most influential person in his life is, he once said: "My late mother. She could not read or write but was the wisest and strongest person I have known."

Ms Berejiklian's Armenian migrant parents also faced language barriers while raising their three children.

A spokesman for the Premier said Mr Moses no longer represented her because "she doesn't need a lawyer".

If legal representation is required at a later date she will engage another lawyer, he said.

Originally published as Gladys Berejiklian confirms new romance with top lawyer