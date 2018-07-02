Gladstone's young musos are putting the band back together

EARLY DAYS: Jacob Taylor, Amber Smith and Elijah Roby are two days into their band's journey as part of the Young Warriors Australia musicians' workshop.

EARLY DAYS: Jacob Taylor, Amber Smith and Elijah Roby are two days into their band's journey as part of the Young Warriors Australia musicians' workshop. Matt Taylor GLA010718BAND

MOVE over London in the 1960s, New York in the 1970s, Seattle in the 1990s... here comes Gladstone in the 2010s.

Twenty-five young musicians from the port city have come together to take part in a two-week school holiday workshop, aimed at helping them form musical connections that could endure well beyond the end of the holidays.

The workshop began on Saturday with a jam session to see who could play what - and yesterday five brand new bands were already writing their first songs.

The workshop is hosted by Young Warriors Australia and this weekend featured coaching from professional musician Dino Jag, who has performed with Richie Sambora and Steve Vai and recorded at the famous Sunset Sound studios in Hollywood.

"Music has been my life - I started at 13 so I can relate to a lot of the kids here," Dino said. "I never had this kind of setting to learn about putting a band together or writing songs though - so it's cool to have come full circle now."

Dino said playing in a band was a unique experience which could feel intimidating at first, so he was impressed that by end of the first day every band had performed something.

"One group didn't have a guitarist so they did an a cappella version of Bohemian Rhapsody," he said proudly.

A final concert will take place at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre at 7pm on Thursday July 12.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at gladecc.com.au