Gladstone's water usage far too high

CONSERVE your water everyone.

That's the message to take away from a breakdown of water usage throughout the region.

Although there are no water restrictions in place in the Gladstone region, the average daily water usage rate is high.

A Gladstone council spokesperson said overall, the region had an average water usage of about 540L per person per day.

"This does not compare favourably to averages of about 180lpd for more water conservative areas of the state,” they said

Besides being better for the environment and your hip pocket, there is another reason to conserve water.

"If we used less water, council's assets could be used more effectively, which would save costs to ratepayers as it would avoid or delay the need for new infrastructure,” the council spokesperson said.

With the weather beginning to get hot and humid, water usage is expected to rise.

According to the council, the peak period for water usage was from September 2016 to January 2017.

"Council does not have a recommended water usage amount per household,” the spokesperson said.

However, for planning requirements for infrastructure, council provides 550 litres per "equivalent person” per day.

This number is under review.

Gladstone Regional Council has a number of tips for keeping water use down.

Most are quite obvious, however, checking for internal leaks is a good tip.

"Make sure all taps are closed and then check the water meter at the property boundary to ensure it is not still ticking over,” the spokesperson said.

Making sure there are no external leaks from toilets and taps is another way to keep water use down.

For people watering lawn and garden, the ideal time is early morning or late afternoon when evaporation levels are lower.

The Observer asked for a breakdown from the council on each suburb's water use for a six-month billing period.

Agnes Water had the highest use outside of Gladstone central.

In terms of Gladstone suburbs, West Gladstone had the highest use.

Large amounts of money has been or is being spent on water security in Gladstone.

Gladstone Area Water Board is building a small dam at Toolooa Bends and the proposed RookWood Weir has been touted for water security.