WALKY TALKIES: These Gladstone women have tackled Kokoda, the Great Wall and soon the El Camino
Gladstone's 'Walky Talkies' about to hit the trail

Gregory Bray
by
3rd Aug 2018 10:00 AM

WHAT began in 2012 with a little walk and talk has transformed the lives of 10 Gladstone women.

Cathy Orman said she and some friends decided to tackle the Kokoda Track and began training.

"We told a few people and the next thing we knew there was 10 of us going," she said.

"We did it, it wasn't a walk in the park but the satisfaction and appreciation you get is amazing."

In 2014 the team re-united to walk a non-tourist stretch of the Great Wall of China.

"We didn't expect the crumbling sections of wall and it was so steep too," Ms Orman said.

 

WALKY TALKIES: on the Great Wall of China
WALKY TALKIES: on the Great Wall of China

They had so much fun they're now preparing to tackle the El Camino Santiago or The Way of St James.

"There's nine of us going in four weeks time," Ms Orman said. "Our oldest member is Jo Ryan who is 65 and her daughter-in-law Jade and granddaughter Hannah will be coming as well.

"We'll start in Portugal and walk 220km in 10 days to the cathedral of Santiago de Compestella, Spain."

To survive the tough days, Ms Orman said they picked up some great lessons on the Kokoda Track.

"Take plenty of lollies with you," she said.

 

Hannah on the Great Wall of China
Hannah on the Great Wall of China

"Mentally you've just got to keep going but it's much easier with someone encouraging you or gee-ing you up.

"We've really bonded during our walks. We do more talking than worrying about injuries, which is why we're called the Walkie Talkies."

