Gladstone's volunteer marine rescuers pick up some help

ELEVEN Gladstone groups will be boosted by more than $189,000 in funds from Round 99 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said Clinton Football Club would receive $35,000 for lighting upgrades, Gladstone Gymnastics Club would receive nearly $30,000 to install industrial fans and Volunteer Marine Rescue Gladstone would receive $24,000 to install a solar system.

VMR Gladstone vice-president Jeff Caldwell said the installation of a 25kW Solahart system would reduce the group's electricity expenses.

"(This will) allow vital funds to be directed towards maintaining our rescue service and training our volunteers for the benefit of the local Gladstone and visiting boating community,” Mr Caldwell said

"VMR Gladstone is always conscious of making the most out of available funds and grants like this allow for large projects such as solar installations to happen.”

Mr Butcher said applications were open for the next round of funding and interested groups should apply.

"These grants have a huge positive impact on our community,” Mr Butcher said.

"Dozens of community groups have told me the extra funding they receive through this grant has been the key ingredient to their success.”

To apply, visit justice.qld.gov.au/ grants by May 31.

Round 99 recipients:

1. Boyne Tannum State Emergency Service - $11,824.32

2. Clinton Football Club - $35,000

3. Gladstone Australian Football Club - $3490

4. Gladstone District Bushwalkers - $3045.86

5. Gladstone Girl Guides - $16,365.68

6. Gladstone Gymnastics Club - $29,398.60

7. PCYC Gladstone Branch - $11,020

8. RSL League Qld Branch Boyne Tannum - $14,000

9. Tannum Sands Rugby League - $27,500

10. Volunteer Marine Rescue Gladstone - $24,000

11. Wallaby Rugby League Football Club - $13,995