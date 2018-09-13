Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TURTLE ANGELS: Ian Anderson measuring a green turtle while Steven Kakonyi explains turtle handling to the volunteers.
TURTLE ANGELS: Ian Anderson measuring a green turtle while Steven Kakonyi explains turtle handling to the volunteers. Mike Richards
News

Gladstone's turtle helpers come out of their shells

Gregory Bray
by
13th Sep 2018 4:30 AM

IF you were out on the water and saw a distressed turtle would you how to help it?

That was the purpose of the marine animal stranding training course being run by the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

Over 30 volunteers visited the Gladstone Area Water Board Turtle Rehabilitation Centre to get some hands on experience measuring and handling the animals.

GAWB hatchery and fisher manager Thomas Hayes said the more people who can help the better.

"We have a such a big fishing community around Gladstone so potentially there's a lot of people who can spot and help sick or injured turtles," he said.

"Turtle strandings are sporadic and seasonal as during winter they lose a bit of condition.

"If they have a biological ailment or they're tangled in a net or fishing line that's another factor.

"Most of them come in as 'floaters' and that's when they're most at risk from boat strikes as well."

Mr Hayes said the most important thing to do in the event of finding a distressed turtle is to immediately call 1300ANIMAL and stay with the animal if possible.

"This is a 24 hour service run by the RSPCA and they'll guide you through the steps you need take," he said.

Mr Hayes said over the past five years, the GAWB Turtle Rehabilitation Centre had helped over 50 turtles, ranging in size from a few grams to 217kg.

Over the past eight years Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service has established an extensive network of volunteers that assist by responding directly to reports of stranded marine turtles in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

Related Items

gawb gladstone harbour qpws turtle conservation
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Meatworks' electricity bills sky rocket 300 per cent

    Meatworks' electricity bills sky rocket 300 per cent

    Business MP accuses the government of "gouging the system" as Biggenden Meatworks revealed its power bills had sky rocketed by more than 300 per cent since 2011.

    Outrage as schoolgirl refuses to stand for anthem

    Outrage as schoolgirl refuses to stand for anthem

    Education The issue has sparked a bitter debate on radio and television.

    UPDATE: Missing 81yo Gladstone man found deceased

    UPDATE: Missing 81yo Gladstone man found deceased

    News Police will prepare a report for the coroner

    Tannum's good sports to receive more sports equipment

    Tannum's good sports to receive more sports equipment

    News More equipment for physical education and a variety of activities

    Local Partners