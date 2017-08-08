WATCH: Gladstone's 'trophy fishery' video goes viral

A SPECTACULARLY shot video from CAST Magazine Gladstone's "trophy fishery" has garnered thousands of views online.

Brisbane Heat cricketer Nathan Reardon, who grew up in Gladstone and magazine founder Mick Guthrie shot the video last month.

The video showcases just a small sample of what Gladstone's fishery has to offer, with a big focus on the harbour.

Cast Magazine Gladstone 'trophy fishery' video.: Cast Magazine Gladstone 'trophy fishery' video.

"I've been lucky enough to travel around Australia with my job in cricket for 10 years but there's something about Gladstone that keeps me coming back," Reardon said.

"Most people see Gladstone as an industrial town but I don't think people truly understand how good a fishery the Gladstone Harbour is."

During the trip the two boys caught a stack of fish, including a nice winter barramundi in the harbour.

Nathan Reardon with a nice grunter. CAST Magazine

Guthrie said it was pretty amazing to be fishing in the harbour with Australia's largest multi-commodity port in the background.

"You can catch a barramundi and then come out and fish the Great Barrier Reef," he said.

Besides the great inshore species, the boys headed out wide landing some nice coral trout and a cracking giant trevally on a stick bait.

The boys explored offshore as well during their trip. CAST Magazine

Reardon said he was sure the locals wanted to keep the fishery a secret but it was a great opportunity for people to come and visit one of "Queensland's best fisheries".

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited chief executive officer Darryl Branthwaite said the video was a great promotion for the region.

"It really does pick up nearly every aspect of the region in terms of fishing," he said.

"One of the hero experiences for our region is obviously fishing."