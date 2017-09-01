Gladstone's treasure showcased to the world in $90m tourism promotion

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

THE sights of Gladstone's treasured Heron Island will be showcased in a $90 million international promotion to lure more visitors in from New Zealand and Europe.

The Southern Great Barrier Reef island 80km north east of Gladstone has been hand picked for Tourism Events Queensland's, I Know Just the Place campaign.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said it was just the beginning of plans mooted to attract more visitors to the tropical getaway.

Cr Burnett wants new owners, Aldesta Property Group to offer Heron Island visits to Gladstone's P&O cruise ship passengers.

He's hoping to turn the tables on the former outlook that Heron Island was an "exclusive” holiday and not suitable for the cruise passengers.

"We need to allow our cruise ship passengers - who visit ten times a year - a day trip to the Southern Great Barrier Reef, and in particular Heron Island,” Cr Burnett said.

"We need to also connect Heron Island to Gladstone ... that's a challenge for GAPDL, to get people to stay in Gladstone at least one night before and after going to Heron Island.”

Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited was selected by Tourism Events Queensland to take part in the video and stills promotion.

Filming for Heron Island's I know Just the Place promotion will take place on the island next week.

The island was recently sold to Aldesta Property Group, but former owners Delaware North are still involved in the resort's management.

Delaware North sales and marketing director, Janelle Boyd said there was an upwards trend in recent visitors to Heron Island and last year tourism expenditure in the Southern Great Barrier Reef grew by 11.8% to more than $1 billion.

Filming is expected to focus on the HMCS Protector, floated to Heron Island in 1945 as a break water against strong tides for small craft water vessels.

