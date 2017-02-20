Gladstone schools ranked, top OP score achievers revealed

THE leading OP schools in Gladstone for last year have been revealed, and it shows we have some very clever young people.

But, Trinity College has the most impressive claim of all schools with 40% of their students being extremely high achievers.

Of their five OP eligible students, two achieved a score of 1 - 5.

Gladstone State High School had the most students achieve an OP of 1 - 5 with 12 nabbing the high scores.

Meanwhile at Toolooa State High School and Chanel College, about 17% of their students had their work pay off with a score of 1 - 5.

At Tannum Sands State High School 12% celebrated a score within the highest banner.

The Queensland Curriculum & Assessment Authority released the Year 12 outcomes for schools across the state.

Here are all the results for Gladstone schools:

Trinity College

Students eligible for OP: 5

OP 1 - 5: 2

OP 6 - 10: 2

OP 16 - 20: 1

Chanel College

Students eligible for OP: 62

OP 1 - 5: 11

OP 6 - 10: 19

OP 11 - 15: 19

OP 16 - 20: 13

Gladstone State High School

OP eligible students: 74

OP 1 - 5: 12

OP 6 - 10: 31

OP 11 - 15: 20

OP 16 - 20: 11

Toolooa State High School

OP eligible students: 29

OP 1 - 5: 5

OP 6 - 10: 13

OP 11 - 15: 8

OP 16 - 20: 3

Tannum Sands State High School

OP eligible students: 70

OP 1 - 5: 9

OP 6 - 10: 26

OP 11 - 15: 21

OP 16 - 30: 13

OP 21 - 25: 1

St Stephens Lutheran College

Students eligible for OP: 5

OP 1 - 5: 0

OP 6 - 10: 2

OP 11 - 15: 2

OP 16 - 20: 1