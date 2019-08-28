Gladstone's top NAPLAN schools revealed

The top performing NAPLAN schools in Gladstone have been revealed following the 2019 results release.

Students in Year 3, 5, 7 and 9 took part in the controversial nationwide standardised test in May.

The test is designed to measure students in literacy and numeracy and track progress.

Across the Gladstone region found Year 3 and Year 5 students at Trinity College (Gladstone) got an average NAPLAN score of 4743 - the area's top performing primary school.

The second best performing primary schools was Gladstone Central State School where the average result was 4672 for Year 3 and Year 5 students.

The third best performing primary school was Tannum Sands State School where the schoolwide average score was 4612.

Chanel College was Gladstone's top performing high school. There Year 7 and Year 9 students received an average NAPLAN score of 5616.

The second best performing high school was Trinity College (Gladstone) where the average score was 5546, while the third best performing school was Tannum Sands State High School where the average score was 5467.

The NAPLAN test remains controversial with the Queensland Government calling for a national review into the test.

Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority CEO David de Carvalho said more than 50,000 students nationally re-sat the test after interruptions in the online test.

About half of all schools accessed the test online in May and ACARA plans for all students to take the test online next year.

NAPLAN advocates maintain the test is an important way to view student and school progress at one moment in time and schools use the results to improve teaching.

Gladstone's top 10 performing primary schools:

Trinity College (Gladstone): 4743 points

Gladstone Central State School: 4672 points

Tannum Sands State School: 4612 points

Boyne Island State School: 4583 points

St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School: 4575 points

Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School (Gladstone): 4537 points

St Francis Catholic Primary School: 4358 points

Clinton State School: 4340 points

Kin Kora State School: 4300 points

Gladstone West State School: 4230 points