Gladstone's top barista wins national championship

CHAMPION: Gladstone barista Sara Senius with her 2017 Coffee Club National Barista Championship trophy and some of her previous awards.

GLADSTONE is now officially home to some of the most well-made coffee in the nation.

Sara Senius returned home from Brisbane today after taking out The Coffee Club's National Barista Championship on Friday afternoon.

"I'm still in a bit of shock... it's still sinking in," she told The Observer on Sunday.

"I don't even remember doing half the stuff yesterday I was told I did!"

Sara competed against three other grand finalists from across the country, making eight cups of coffee (two lattes, two espressos, two cappuccinos and two flat whites) in 10 minutes.

SIMPLY THE BEST: Sara works on one of her masterpieces. Mike Richards GLA170517COFFEE

It was the second time Sara had made the grand final, having come third during last year's competition.

This year the judges (two technical and two sensory) gave the finalists an extra two minutes to prepare their coffees.

"They wanted to make sure it wasn't just a time trial and it was about making the best cup of coffee we could," Sara said.

"I know last time we spoke I said I was going to have more fun this time, but I think I was actually more organised in my routine!

"I was more well prepared, I tried to be more concise in my movements... but during my performance I was told to stop shaking because I get nervous."

WATCH | Sara Senius wins The Coffee Club's National Barista Championship.

Sara said she had already received lots of congratulations from friends back in Gladstone, some who had watched the event over Facebook Live.

"Everyone's been lovely... but I'm really looking forward to getting the feedback from the judges," she said.

The event was held on the top floor balcony of The Coffee Club's headquarters in Brisbane, treating the finalists to spectacular city views.

Sara said she celebrated her win with a trip to the Marvel Cinematic Universe exhibit at the Gallery of Modern Art.