Gladstone's top 5 choices for fishing lures

THE REEL DEAL: Cameron Delaware caught a 74cm flathead at South Trees using a shad lure.

GLADSTONE is a town full of fishing fanatics and each week, they submit their photos of their catches on The Observer's Facebook page.

So how do these anglers manage to snag the best fish week-after-week? It's all in the bait.

Some of the anglers who submit photos were kind enough to reveal the baits they use for their catches, and we've compiled a list of the most common ones.

Shad lures

A shad lure is an artificial lure that uses soft plastic. It is often in the shape of a smaller fish and come in a variety of colours. These type of lures have increased in popularity over the past few years, due to their high success rate in luring fish.

Their ease of use make it a perfect lure for the beginner fisherman.

"It was on a Zerek Tango shad 50mm lure,” Mr Delaware said.

The same lure was used by Ron Hess to catch a bream at the Toolooa Bends.

Cameron Laird caught a grunter at the same place with a Yakamito 60mm SXY shad lure.

Mullet

Live baits are also another option for anglers and mullets are a popular choice for those seeking fish in estuaries, river mouths and beaches.

Mullets are also good for catching jewfish, which are common across the Gladstone region, however the bait can be used to lure in many other types.

Luke Watson caught a 85cm barra at The Narrows using live mullet as bait.

Pilchard

Pilchards are another popular live bait with Gladstone anglers. It is commonly used to lure in mackerel but also can be used for snapper, cod and bass.

This type of bait has a strong scent and will attract a variety of fish to it. Pilchards are recommended to be used fresh, not frozen.

Flynn Smith caught a grunter at the Gladstone Harbour using pilchard as bait.

Garfish

Garfish are similar to pilchards when they are used as live bait. You can generally catch the same type of fish with both a garfish or pilchard as bait.

However, this type of bait has great effect with salmon and kingfish.

Herring

Lastly, herring is another common live bait used by anglers in the Gladstone region. A number of fish species will be lured in with herring as a bait - especially eel and whiting.

Like pilchard, they are an oily fish and best used as bait when freshly caught or bought from a tackle shop.