Gladstone's top 10 safest suburbs: RACQ

SAFEST: West Gladstone was named as one of the 10 safest suburbs in the Gladstone region.

RESIDENTS on the south side of Gladstone can rest easy knowing they live in some of the safest areas in the region.

New data from RACQ has revealed the top ten safest suburbs to live in and around Gladstone.

The data reveals the suburbs with the fewest number of claims made by residents for home theft, vandalism or malicious damage over the past three years.

Top of the list was a seven-way tie between Tannum Sands, Boyne Island, West Gladstone, Calliope, Telina, Kirkwood and Benaraby which received no claims over the three years.

Following those were Kin Kora, New Auckland and Clinton with one, two and four claims respectively.

RACQ spokeswoman Clare Hunter said one of the best ways to reduce chances of a break-in was to ensure your house was unattractive to thieves.

"It's a terrible feeling to find someone has robbed and ransacked your home, especially when there are some simple ways to minimise the risk,” MsHunter said.

"Installing sensor lights, double locks and security screens can make your home less attractive to thieves.”

Other advice for avoiding break-ins include making sure your house is locked up even if you are only out for a short time; cutting back trees or bushes which obscure your front door to make sure there is a clear line of sight from the street; storing valuables and large amounts of money in a safe, and making friends with neighbours to watch over your home while you're away.

"It's also a good idea to store easy-to-carry items like laptops and jewellery out of sight,” MsHunter said.

In the past three years there have been 20 robbery charges and 707 unlawful entry charges for dwellings or shops in the Gladstone region.

There were 3463 other property damage and theft, excluding unlawful entry charges, in the same period.

Suburb claims

Tannum Sands0

Boyne Island0

West Gladstone0

Calliope0

Telina0

Kirkwood0

Benaraby0

Kin Kora1

New Auckland2

Clinton4