VIDEO: Gladstone's talented singers put on inspiring show

IN SYNC: Deborah Conway and Clare Bowditch combine for the Songs That Made Me concert.

STANDING alongside some of Australia's most talented singer-songwriters, Gladstone's aspiring artists shone during a performance on Saturday night.

Queensland Music Festival's Songs that Made Me concert featured Deborah Conway, Clare Bowditch, Hannah Macklin and Hayley Marsten.

The experienced musicians spent weeks mentoring aspiring Gladstone artists ahead of Saturday's show.

Mentor and Gladstone woman Ms Marsten said she wished the program had been offered when she started her country music career.

On Sunday night she performed alongside the mentors at their final

show in Brisbane at The Tivoli.

"That's a dream come true for me, I've always wanted to play at The Tivoli," she said.