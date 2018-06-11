Gladstone's talented musicians take to Crow St stage

STANDOUT PERFORMANCE: Brittany-Elise Johansen won Crow Street Creative's No Karaoke competition with her performance of her original song Another Day.

GLADSTONE singer-songwriter Brittany-Elise Johansen wowed the judges and crowd at Crow Street Creative, winning the No Karaoke competition on Friday night.

Finalists Ms Johansen, Benjamin Alexander, Indifferent, Kissing the Flint and Kaycee Booth took to the stage to showcase their musical talents and songwriting abilities.

While judges High Lion Studio chief Dave Beacon, Leanne Brooker and Dan Lambert said it was a close competition, it was Ms Johnasen's stage presence during her performance of Another Day that was the real standout.

The criteria included originality, passion, stage presence and crowd engagement.

"In the end it came down to crowd engagement and Brittany-Elise nailed it,” Mr Beacon said.

Since February the No Karaoke competition has given Central Queensland musicians the opportunity to perform their original songs at the monthly Friday night events.

Brittany Elise said she was very honoured to take out the win, in a field of incredible talented musicians.

She won a customised recording experience with High Lion Studio, a personalised photo shoot with Photopia Studio and a $200 Willy Ed's Music Accessories gift voucher.

