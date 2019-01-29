Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb
OVER the past five years there has been more than 22,000 crimes committed in the Gladstone region.
That's compared to more than 26,000 in Bundaberg, 23,000 in Rockhampton and almost 35,000 in Mackay in the same time period.
Most of our crimes involve theft, drugs and good order offences.
Good order offences relate to 'disorderly behaviour' and can be anything from resisting or obstructing police to evading taxi fares.
The statistics are drawn from the Queensland Police Service's crime map, which indicates there have been three reported murders in the region since January 28, 2014.
The Observer has compiled data from the crime wrap to reveal the region's crime hotspots, the most common type of offending per suburb and the times crime is most likely to occur in your area.
Below, we have listed the suburbs in order of the highest crime figures since 2014.
Gladstone Central
No. of offences: 5362
Most common type of offending: Good order offences (2155), theft (747) and drugs (584).
Crime spikes: 12am, 11pm and 1am.
Boyne Island/Tannum Sands
No. of offences: 2446
Most common type of offending: Drugs (526), traffic (519) and theft (427).
Crime spikes: 12am, 7am and 6pm.
West Gladstone
No. of offences: 2792
Most common type of offending: Theft (565), drugs (481) and traffic (397).
Crime spikes: 12am, 10am and 5pm.
South Gladstone
No. of offences: 1820
Most common type of offending: Drugs (391), theft (347) and traffic (257.
Crime spikes: 12am, 9am and 5pm.
Clinton
No. of offences: 1764
Most common type of offending: Theft (550), drugs (320) and traffic (179).
Crime spikes: 12am, 10am and 5pm.
Agnes Water/Seventeen Seventy
No. of offences: 1197
Most common type of offending: Drugs (300), theft (312) and traffic (200).
Calliope
No. of offences: 1195
Most common type of offending: Traffic (311), drugs (215) and theft (178).
Crime spikes: 12am, 2pm and 9pm.
New Auckland
No. of offences: 1139
Most common type of offending: Drugs (249), theft (234) and property damage (117).
Crime spikes: 12am, 7am and 6pm.
Kin Kora
No. of offences: 817
Most common type of offending: Theft (240), drugs (151) and traffic (87).
Crime spikes: 12am, 12pm and 4pm.
Barney Point
No. of offences: 763
Most common type of offending: Drugs (190), theft (109) and property damage (97).
Crime spikes: 12am, 12pm and 9am.
Toolooa
No. of offences: 734
Most common type of offending: Drugs (192), traffic (148) and theft (78).
Crime spikes: 12am, 10am and 2pm.
Mt Larcom and Yarwun
No of offences: 653
Most common type of offending: Theft (163), traffic (172) and drugs (94).
Crime spikes: 12am, 11am and 2pm.
Kirkwood
No. of offences: 454
Most common type of offending: Theft (96), traffic (90) and property damage (57).
Crime spikes: 12am, 10pm and 4pm.
Telina
No. of offences: 405 offences
Most common type of offending: Theft (112), drugs (85) and traffic (63).
Crime spikes: 12am, 10am and 3pm.
Glen Eden
No. of offences: 404
Most common type of offending: Drugs (89), property damage (62) and traffic (61).
Crime spikes: 12am, 12pm and 10am.
Benaraby
No of offences: 350
Most common type of offending: Traffic (124), theft (77) and drugs (61).
Crime spikes: 4pm, 5pm and 9am.
Curtis Island
No. of offences: 69
Most common type of offending: Drugs (23), theft (22) and unlawful entry (8).
Crime spikes: 9am, 11am and 3pm.