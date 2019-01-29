Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb

OVER the past five years there has been more than 22,000 crimes committed in the Gladstone region.

That's compared to more than 26,000 in Bundaberg, 23,000 in Rockhampton and almost 35,000 in Mackay in the same time period.

Most of our crimes involve theft, drugs and good order offences.

Good order offences relate to 'disorderly behaviour' and can be anything from resisting or obstructing police to evading taxi fares.

The statistics are drawn from the Queensland Police Service's crime map, which indicates there have been three reported murders in the region since January 28, 2014.

The Observer has compiled data from the crime wrap to reveal the region's crime hotspots, the most common type of offending per suburb and the times crime is most likely to occur in your area.

Below, we have listed the suburbs in order of the highest crime figures since 2014.

Gladstone Central

No. of offences: 5362

Most common type of offending: Good order offences (2155), theft (747) and drugs (584).

Crime spikes: 12am, 11pm and 1am.

Boyne Island/Tannum Sands

No. of offences: 2446

Most common type of offending: Drugs (526), traffic (519) and theft (427).

Crime spikes: 12am, 7am and 6pm.

West Gladstone

No. of offences: 2792

Most common type of offending: Theft (565), drugs (481) and traffic (397).

Crime spikes: 12am, 10am and 5pm.

South Gladstone

No. of offences: 1820

Most common type of offending: Drugs (391), theft (347) and traffic (257.

Crime spikes: 12am, 9am and 5pm.

Clinton

No. of offences: 1764

Most common type of offending: Theft (550), drugs (320) and traffic (179).

Crime spikes: 12am, 10am and 5pm.

Agnes Water/Seventeen Seventy

No. of offences: 1197

Most common type of offending: Drugs (300), theft (312) and traffic (200).

Calliope

No. of offences: 1195

Most common type of offending: Traffic (311), drugs (215) and theft (178).

Crime spikes: 12am, 2pm and 9pm.

New Auckland

No. of offences: 1139

Most common type of offending: Drugs (249), theft (234) and property damage (117).

Crime spikes: 12am, 7am and 6pm.

Kin Kora

No. of offences: 817

Most common type of offending: Theft (240), drugs (151) and traffic (87).

Crime spikes: 12am, 12pm and 4pm.

Barney Point

No. of offences: 763

Most common type of offending: Drugs (190), theft (109) and property damage (97).

Crime spikes: 12am, 12pm and 9am.

Toolooa

No. of offences: 734

Most common type of offending: Drugs (192), traffic (148) and theft (78).

Crime spikes: 12am, 10am and 2pm.

Mt Larcom and Yarwun

No of offences: 653

Most common type of offending: Theft (163), traffic (172) and drugs (94).

Crime spikes: 12am, 11am and 2pm.

Kirkwood

No. of offences: 454

Most common type of offending: Theft (96), traffic (90) and property damage (57).

Crime spikes: 12am, 10pm and 4pm.

Telina

No. of offences: 405 offences

Most common type of offending: Theft (112), drugs (85) and traffic (63).

Crime spikes: 12am, 10am and 3pm.

Glen Eden

No. of offences: 404

Most common type of offending: Drugs (89), property damage (62) and traffic (61).

Crime spikes: 12am, 12pm and 10am.

Benaraby

No of offences: 350

Most common type of offending: Traffic (124), theft (77) and drugs (61).

Crime spikes: 4pm, 5pm and 9am.

Curtis Island

No. of offences: 69

Most common type of offending: Drugs (23), theft (22) and unlawful entry (8).

Crime spikes: 9am, 11am and 3pm.