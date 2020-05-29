Gladstone’s support helps child see again

The Gladstone community have been big supporters of the Fred Hollows foundation who have helped Night from Kenya be able to see again.

THE Gladstone community has continued to rally behind the Fred Hollows Foundation with generous support in a difficult year.

In the past year, 99 people from Gladstone have become regular supporters of the foundation.

Founding Director Gabi Hollows said the unwavering support and generosity from the community was an inspiring reminder of the Australian spirit that Fred loved so much.

“I know that this is undoubtedly a challenging time for many of our supporters,” Ms Hollows said.

“This certainly is our toughest year; trying to restore sight to people who are needlessly blind during a global pandemic.

“To see the Gladstone community’s continued generosity warms my heart and reminds me of the true, altruistic Australian spirit that has kept The Foundation alive for 27 years.

At the start of the pandemic the foundation began contributing to global responses to redirect resources to help fight the pandemic, with many health care workers using their medical expertise on the front line of the Philippines and Kenya. One of the patients the Gladstone region helped was five-year-old Night from Kenya who had cataracts in both eyes. Thanks to the Fred Hollows Foundation Night was able to have a procedure which allowed her to see again.

Without better funding and access to eye care services, the number of people who are blind is set to triple from 36 million to 115 million over the next 30 years.

To support The Fred Hollows Foundation, donate at hollows.org, call 1800 352 352 or text your name to 0457 555 755.