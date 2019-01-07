Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Gladstone Observer's stall at 2018's Gladstone Supply Chain Expo.
The Gladstone Observer's stall at 2018's Gladstone Supply Chain Expo. Mike Richards GLA120418GEAE
News

Gladstone's Supply Chain Expo to swing back in full speed

Noor Gillani
by
7th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CENTRAL Queensland's largest industrial, resource and construction industry exhibition is poised to be a hit once again.

Gladstone Engineering Alliance's Supply Chain Expo is an annual trade show featuring stalls from GEA members and non-members, and presentations from leaders in the resources sector.

This year's event held in Gladstone will showcase the capabilities, products and services of more than 100 industry suppliers and will provide attendees the opportunity to network with the region's manufacturers, engineers and suppliers.

It will also provide businesses the opportunity to source new products and attract potential suppliers and customers.

Also on the day, Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane will release the 2018 Local Content Report featuring Gladstone region business case studies.

Exhibition stalls and sponsorship opportunities are now available and all businesses within the industrial, resource and construction industry are invited to register their interest.

Stalls for GEA members cost between $350-$450 and for non-members cost between $550-$650.

To register visit gea.asn.au/events/gea-gladstone-supply-chain-expo.

The event will run from 8am-2pm on April 10 at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre.

business engineering expressions of interest gladstone business gladstone industry gladstone supply chain expo industry local business resources supply chain expo trade show
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    OUTLOOK: Winds won't stop holiday fun as Penny keeps north

    premium_icon OUTLOOK: Winds won't stop holiday fun as Penny keeps north

    News Conditions are expected to ease by the end of this week.

    • 7th Jan 2019 1:08 PM
    Mum flees to Gladstone, found by police on critical alert

    premium_icon Mum flees to Gladstone, found by police on critical alert

    News Young mum flees to Gladstone, found by police

    • 7th Jan 2019 1:07 PM
    Agnes Water State School teams compete in Brisbane

    Agnes Water State School teams compete in Brisbane

    Tennis and Racquet Sports Three hundred students from schools converged on the city.

    • 7th Jan 2019 1:00 PM
    When you can see your favourite acts at Agnes music festival

    premium_icon When you can see your favourite acts at Agnes music festival

    Whats On Playing schedule released for Agnes festival.

    • 7th Jan 2019 12:00 PM

    Local Partners