Gladstone's Supply Chain Expo to swing back in full speed

CENTRAL Queensland's largest industrial, resource and construction industry exhibition is poised to be a hit once again.

Gladstone Engineering Alliance's Supply Chain Expo is an annual trade show featuring stalls from GEA members and non-members, and presentations from leaders in the resources sector.

This year's event held in Gladstone will showcase the capabilities, products and services of more than 100 industry suppliers and will provide attendees the opportunity to network with the region's manufacturers, engineers and suppliers.

It will also provide businesses the opportunity to source new products and attract potential suppliers and customers.

Also on the day, Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane will release the 2018 Local Content Report featuring Gladstone region business case studies.

Exhibition stalls and sponsorship opportunities are now available and all businesses within the industrial, resource and construction industry are invited to register their interest.

Stalls for GEA members cost between $350-$450 and for non-members cost between $550-$650.

To register visit gea.asn.au/events/gea-gladstone-supply-chain-expo.

The event will run from 8am-2pm on April 10 at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre.