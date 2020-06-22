Gladstone’s stories will continue – in print and online

STORIES about the Gladstone region are too important not to be told.

It was the case as soon as we were founded, and it will be the case long after The Observer ceases print publication this Saturday.

It’s why we’ve worked so hard with our contemporaries at The Courier-Mail to make sure devotees of print will still be taken care of.

The Courier-Mail started this week dedicating space daily to Central Queensland issues.

The best stories from Gladstone’s journalists – our journalists – can today be found in the state paper.

Take a look and you’ll find they are taking us seriously – very seriously. And it’s a commitment they’ll be sticking by.

Your stories by your journalists – in print or online, the same as today.

We also have some great deals to get you or a friend or family member up and running online – from free for two months to a one-year subscription that also gives you a tablet device to do the reading on.

Visit gladstoneobserver.com.au/subscribe.

The imminent move of The Observer from print to fully digital reflects how people want to receive their news and reflects the changing economics of delivering that news.

Now we will no longer be printing The Observer, there is an impact on what it costs us to deliver other News Corp publications. That’s why News Corp will no longer be home delivering The Australian and The Courier-Mail in this region from June 29.

You will still be able to buy these papers at your local newsagent, supermarket or other retailer.

If you currently get The Australian or The Courier-Mail home delivered, please call 1300 MY NEWS (1300 696 397) to ask about switching to a digital subscription so you can stay connected, plus view and read an exact digital replica of the paper as it’s printed each day via our website and app.

All of this content is easily accessible at couriermail.com.au and theaustralian.com.au.

It’s all part of making sure those rich stories have as big an audience as possible.

After all, news is about what we deliver, not how we deliver it.