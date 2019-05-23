Gladstone's soccer teams to finish split round nine

LOCAL DERBY: Central Football Club will battles Clinton FC in an all-Gladstone derby on June 1. PICTURED: David Upton (Central) and Mitchell Innocend (Clinton).

LOCAL DERBY: Central Football Club will battles Clinton FC in an all-Gladstone derby on June 1. PICTURED: David Upton (Central) and Mitchell Innocend (Clinton). Matt Taylor GLA230319SOCC

SOCCER: Round 9 of the Central Queensland Premier League will resume this weekend.

Clinton FC is set to face Nerimbera at Pilbeam Park in Rockhampton.

Meanwhile Central FC will face the Rockhampton Bluebirds United on home soil at Sun Valley Oval.

A win against the Bluebirds will put Central in the running to be placed in the top three.

Southside United FC and Capricorn Coast FC already played their match last Saturday with Cap Coast securing the win 3-2.

Frenchville are on a bye week for this round.

For Round 10, the two Gladstone teams will verse each other at Clinton Field.

The last time Central FC and Clinton FC versed each other was in Round 3 in March, where the teams came away with a 1-1 tie.

Samuel Roberts was Clinton's sole goal scorer for the match with Ryan Smith scoring the tying goal for Central.

Mitchell Innocend and Jordan Donald were given cautions during the match.

For the other matches in the round, Capricorn Coast FC will face the Rockhampton Bluebirds United at Yeppoon.

Frenchville and Southside United FC will face each other at Ryan Park.