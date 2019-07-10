Gladstone's significant rainfall deficiency

DRY: Gladstone has received half the average rainfall it should have for this time for year.

DRY: Gladstone has received half the average rainfall it should have for this time for year. Michael Nolan

DROUGHT-declared Gladstone is almost 300mm off where it should be in terms of rainfall for this time of year.

The region was drought-declared in May - joining 65 per cent of the state - after rainfall totals were reported to be among the lowest since 1900.

On average, by the end of July Gladstone would have had around 577mm of rain, but this year only 292.8mm has fallen.

Bureau of Meteorology climatologist Tamika Tihema said this was roughly half the average.

The remainder of the month doesn't look good either. There's a 57 per cent chance up to 10mm will fall in July.

Further ahead there is an 81 per cent chance at least 25mm will fall between now and September and an 89 per cent chance of at least 10mm.

However this is significantly lower than the 92.4mm average for that period.

Although the weather bureau does not monitor drought declarations, it does look at rainfall deficiencies.

"Generally speaking, it requires several months of above average rainfall to remove significant rainfall deficiencies completely,” Ms Tihema said.

This year's heaviest falls came in March, at 128.6mm, 22.8mm above the average.

However it did not make up for the deficiencies in January and February, when 30.8mm and 38.8mm fell, short of 148.3mm and 140mm respectively.