Gladstone's Sick Puppy brewer taps into Sydney beer festival

HOME BREW: Dean Costigan with his dogs Dexter and Tuska, the inspiration behind his beer Sick Puppy. Matt Taylor GLA130618BEER

AUSTRALIAN'S enjoy a beer but many would probably think twice if the ingredients included oysters and whale fat.

Boyne Island's Sick Puppy beer brewer Dean Costigan recently attended the Great Australian Beer Spectacular in Sydney and said it's the competition where brewers pull out all the stops.

"The GABS is one time when they really go nuts with their ingredients," he said.

"One brewer even had a beer with 12 per cent alcohol content in it."

120 craft brewers were at the festival, including all of the big Australian brewers and some from New Zealand.

Dean and his partner Terry Absolon-Jones had been invited to take part in the Sydney GABS after making it into the top 100 craft beers list earlier this year.

"We took the Sick Puppy Two Tails American Pale Ale down with us," Dean said.

"It's the first time we've entered a commercial beer and the feedback was pretty good.

"We didn't make it into the top three of the People's Choice Award but we've been getting some good reviews on the Untappd app which is used by 'craft heads'."

Back home Gladstone beer drinkers have given both Sick Puppy beers, Retriever and Two Tails, the thumbs up and Dean is planning on producing two more brews.

"The next beer I'm looking at making will be an easy drinking lager, a mid-strength like Great Northern or Fourex because 80 per cent of Australian drinkers enjoy their lager.

"But people from the cross-fit community are always asking me about our beer's carb content so I'll be making it a low carb and low gluten brew to tick all the boxes."

Another beer in the works is an India pale ale.

"This one will be aimed at the craft guys and will have a a dark, red colour with a seven and a half per cent alcohol content," Dean said.

"When that one's ready we'll have our four flagship beers.

"We haven't got a name for the two new brews yet but I'm thinking of having a competition and whoever comes up with the best name will have their dog's picture on the can."

