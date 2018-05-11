Gladstone's shiny new $235,000 ambulance rolls in

Leia Spencer says the vehicle will improve staff saftey.

A NEW ambulance unveiled yesterday at Gladstone's station is the first of many to be upgraded.

The shiny new $235,000 'recruit' comes with the latest technology for critical care, including a high-powered stretcher that can carry up to 315kg.

Station officer Leia Spencer said it was important to keep the fleet upgraded.

The station has 10 vehicles, including seven ambulances, and 30 staff.

"(The new ambulance) makes our life easier, which makes it quicker for us to help those in need,” Ms Spencer said.

"We're not dealing with (staff) back problems because the new technology in our ambulances are changing all that.

"We have days where all of our vehicles are out so it has been incredibly helpful having a new ambulance at the station.

"Soon our entire fleet will be upgraded.

"The next step will be to get a bigger parking lot.”

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher handed over the keys to the new ambulance.

He said the vehicle was one of 155 for Central Queensland.

"It has cost us a quarter of a million dollars but we are not putting a price on critical services that we need in the region,” Mr Butcher said.

He said the upgrade was part of an $35million investment package.

"Gladstone has an ageing fleet but we are going to change that one vehicle at a time,” Mr Butcher said.

"It's a no-brianer to make sure our paramedics are well resourced and our ambulances are running well.”

Mr Butcher said the vehicle came with all the bells and whistles to transport patients safely.

"Gone are the days where our paramedics are lifting stretchers out of the back of an ambulance,” he said.