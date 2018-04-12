Gladstone's sharp spike in drug offences 'expected'

MAKING AN IMPACT: Twenty-three people were charged and more than $160,000 in drugs seized during the course of Operation Papa Bowler (file photo).

MAKING AN IMPACT: Twenty-three people were charged and more than $160,000 in drugs seized during the course of Operation Papa Bowler (file photo). Kelly Butterworth

A SHARP spike in drug offences recorded over the past month is no cause for alarm, according to Gladstone police.

Monthly crime figures from the Queensland Police Service show the number of drug offences in Gladstone rose from 57 in February to 91 in March.

The figure is the highest monthly total for at least the past 12 months and bucks a trend that has seen the annual total drop each year since 2013.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said the jump in statistics was expected and reflected the successful completion of a major drug operation, Operation Papa Bowler, on March 22.

Twenty-three people were charged and more than $160,000 in drugs seized during the course of the operation, with several defendants already having appeared at Gladstone Magistrates Court charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs and other offences.

Sen-Sgt Andersen said the operation had targeted the major traffickers and producers of methamphetamine in the region and would significantly reduce the amount of drugs on Gladstone's streets.

"The closure of that operation had a massive impact on those numbers," he said.

"It's one of those crime figures that you (potentially) want to see an increase in... because it usually means it's the result of something like this."

Unlike other crime statistics such as breaking and entering or arson, drug offences are less likely to be entered into the system without offenders having been identified or charged.

Sen-Sgt Andersen said police were still engaged in a number of drug and property investigations across the region.