Gladstone's safe night precinct to continue

SUPPORT: Safe Nite Out patrols have received funding to continue so patrons can enjoy a good time and stay safe. Warren Lynam

GLADSTONE'S Safe Night Precinct will be funded for another year.

The Queensland Government announced on Wednesday that $3.3 million in funding would be allocated for the continuation of Safe Night Precincts in 15 communities across the state.

For Gladstone this will mean $136,788 for not-for-profit organisation Community Solutions to provide patrols of the city's Safe Night Precinct.

The Gladstone precinct starts at Bramston St, ends at Flinders Parade and encompasses the three blocks between Glenlyon St and Oaka Lane.

Ted White, team leader of the Safe Nite Out program run by Community Solutions, said the funding meant ongoing patrols of the CBD on Friday and Saturday nights.

"The SNO team is made up of a service co-ordinator and volunteers, who assist people that need help as a result of their own intoxication or the intoxication of someone else," he said.

Mr White said if the SNO team saw people in trouble they would "get them to a taxi or link them back up with family and friends".

"We have a very close working relationship with the Queensland Police Service, and we help take the load off them, so that they can attend to more serious incidents," he said.

Mr White said SNO members could be easily found during their patrols between 11.30pm and 3.30am on Friday and Saturday nights.

"Our outreach team wear bright blue, high visibility polo shirts with Safe Nite Out on them and travel in an easily identifiable sign-written van," he said.

Community Solutions has manned Gladstone's Safe Night Precinct since September last year.