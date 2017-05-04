Gladstone's ridiculously dry April breaks records

A man of declining rainfall in Queensland last month.

GLADSTONE had its driest April on record, with some areas recording no rainfall for the whole 30 days.

The Gladstone Airport and Gladstone radar weather stations recorded zero millimetres of rain as the state battled through a drier and cooler than usual April.

Seventeen Seventy also broke its April rainfall record, with just 2.6mm of rain falling last month.

Bureau of Meteorology climatologist Adam Blazak said most of Queensland experienced dry conditions.

"It is slightly unusual for this time of year,” Mr Blazak said.

"Usually around Easter we see some rainfall, but it was very dry this year.”

Cyclone Debbie's downpour on Gladstone was over by March 31, paving the way for a dry April.

"We had a pretty good, southerly dry air mass through most of Queensland in the wake of Cyclone Debbie,” he said.

"Most winds were coming from the south and across the continent so there wasn't a lot of moisture in the air.”

According to BoM's April weather statement, 38 weather stations in Queensland, including three in our region, recorded zero millimetres of rain.

The lack of rainfall won't send central Queensland into drought, but Mr Blazak said there were concerns for south-west Queensland.

"We did receive a pretty good drop right at the end of March, and usually streamflow has to get through the soils and into the creeks so that takes a couple of months,” he said.

"That's what's saved the east coast, but conditions are much drier in south-west Queensland and if that doesn't change people are going to struggle over the next two to three months.”

Mr Blazak said BoM's seasonal climate outlook showed less rain and average temperatures for coming months.

Record breakers

Average for April:

Gladstone airport: 42.6mm

Gladstone radar: 47.3mm

Seventeen Seventy: 101.3

April 2017:

The new records for April rainfall:

Gladstone airport: 0mm

Gladstone radar: 0mm

Seventeen Seventy: 2.6mm

Lowest temperature:

Seventeen Seventy had its coldest April temperature on record when it dropped to 11 degrees on April 28.