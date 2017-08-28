26°
News

Gladstone's problem drains targeted by council

Chris Lees
| 28th Aug 2017 12:52 PM
MINOR WORKS: Gladstone Regional Council has identified 19 'problem drains' for cleaning or minor works.
MINOR WORKS: Gladstone Regional Council has identified 19 'problem drains' for cleaning or minor works. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BLOCKED drains can make life terrible for people living near them and Gladstone Regional Council has decided to do something about it.

19 "problematic" drains were identified by the council at a meeting earlier this month.

Engineering Services director Paul Keech said during the meeting it was not a comprehensive list and that some drains could have been missed.

He said the council had received complaints about some of the drains on the list.

"There's 11 or so we can deal with, we think, with our maintenance budget," he said.

Works estimated to cost less than $10,000, and which involve general cleaning and/or minor works, fall under the council's operational activities.

These maintenance projects are funded from the road services operational budget.

For work costing more than $10,000, it was recommended that further investigation and detailed design be carried out to obtain more accurate costs and estimated time-frames.

Mayor Matt Burnett and deputy mayor Chris Trevor did not vote on the item as they had conflicts of interest, both owning properties near at least one of the drains.

Drains identified as 'problematic':

  • 19 Jakeman Dve - Agnes Water
  • 107 Jakeman Dve - Agnes Water
  • 126-128 Jakeman Dve - Agnes Water
  • Captain Cook Dve - Agnes Water
  • 204 Innamincka Way - Agnes Water
  • 280 Innamincka Way - Agnes Water
  • Masthead Dve - Agnes Water
  • Brisbane St - Barney Point
  • Wyndham Ave - Boyne Island
  • Central Ave - Calliope
  • Muirhead St - Calliope
  • Northridge Dve - Calliope
  • Dawson Hwy - Clinton
  • Aramac St - Clinton
  • Chapple St - Gladstone Central
  • Mercury St - Sun Valley
  • Sun Valley Rd - Sun Valley
  • Dawson Hwy - West Gladstone
  • Eastwood St - West Gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Topics:  drains gladstone regional council

CQ teacher quits job to host pub trivia full-time

CQ teacher quits job to host pub trivia full-time

Now 'quizologist' Dr. M has all the answers.

Gladstone Port plan: Your chance to have your say

HAVE YOUR SAY: A ship loader services a coal ship at Gladstone Port.

The plan will address economic and environmental outcomes.

No bail for rape accused as new charges loom

BAIL DENIED: A lack of formal evidence was behind a Gladstone magistrate's rejection of bail.

Police are expected to lay a further charge of rape against the man.

Gladstone builders excel in Master Builders awards

Bungalow Homes won the $251-$350k individual home category at the Master Builders with this entry.

Three Gladstone builders were among the big winners on Friday night.

Local Partners

Walkers raise awareness of commonly misunderstood disease

Gladstone walkers are raising awareness for Type 1 diabetes, but an expert says many people are misinformed about the disease.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Interfaith forces celebrate common background

PEACE DAY: Richard Johnson (left) was a speaker and Marcel performed the Musical Welcome to Country at Gladstone's International Day of Prayers for Peace event.

Different faiths came together at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

The Block couple embroiled in cheating scandal

The Block’s Ronnie and Georgia accused of ripping off their winning design for children’s room.

Swift mocks Kim’s robbery: ‘As low as it gets’

aylor Swift's new music video for Look What You Made Me Do.

MUSIC fans are accusing Taylor Swift of going to a step too far.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e7 - The Dragon and the Wolf

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 episode 7 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers about the GoT season 7 finale*

Embattled Channel Ten finds a buyer from the US

CBS Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and has a current market capitalisation of $US28 billion.

Channel Ten has been rescued by CBS

Stars hit the red carpet for MTV Video Music Awards

Lorde arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

THERE’s a lot of feathers, tulle and lace on the red carpet.

The major GoT character who needs to die

Sorry Cersei, but we think your time might be up.

IT'S time for Game of Thrones to finally make our jaws drop in shock

Latest Survivor exit a shock

Kent Nelson has been eliminated from Australian Survivor. Supplied by Channel 10.

SPOILER ALERT: The luck has run out for South Australian Kent Nelson

RELATIVELY NEW - THE PRICE IS RIGHT!

14 Seagull Boulevard, Kirkwood 4680

House 3 2 2 $240,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 14 SEAGULL BOULEVARD to the market. This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the first home buyer...

HOUSE, POOL, ACREAGE....AND SHEDS GALORE!

26 Hennie Drive, Benaraby 4680

House 4 2 9 $589,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to present 26 HENNIE DRIVE to the market! This beautiful family home is set in the peaceful location of Benaraby. With a...

Have you been looking? Than look no more.

5 Hatfree Court, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

This 4 bedroom brick veneer home with tiled roof is situated at 5 Hatfree Court, Calliope in a quiet cal de sac. Tiles to entrance which leads to a spacious...

BUILD YOUR FUTURE HERE

6 Hope Phillips Crescent, O'Connell 4680

Residential Land Build your new home on this remarkable 878m2* allotment in Stockwood Estate ... $95,000

Build your new home on this remarkable 878m2* allotment in Stockwood Estate (STCA). Larger than average, the block allows for easy access to Glenlyon and Kirkwood...

WOW - PRICE REDUCED TO SELL NOW!

3 Saxonvale Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

LOOKING FOR A SOLID HOME AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE, LOOK NO FURTHER Four spacious bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans, Air conditioning and ensuite to main...

Proposed 44 Lot Rural - Residential Site

2320 Dawson Highway, Calliope 4680

Commercial * Earmarked for 44 rural / residential allotments * Former approval documentation ... Formal Offers to...

* Earmarked for 44 rural / residential allotments * Former approval documentation available, including Operational Works for first stage and external works * 42*...

Now&#39;s the time to make your move!

6 Dorinda Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $390,000

A huge welcome to the market for this stunning family home! This property has so much to offer the entertainer in you starting with the sparkling in-ground pool...

Mortgagee Exercising Power of Sale/Good Reasons to Buy!..

28 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $290,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Market Agents of this low maintenance brick residence that you'll be proud to call HOME as all you have to do...

OUTDOOR ENTERTAINER!!!

16 Ben Lexcen Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This home offers the winning combination of indoor and outdoor living to suit every member of the family. This is a peaceful and private home positioned at the end...

BARGAIN BUSTER FIRST HOME OPPORTUNITY... WITH TWO LIVING AREAS

64 Powell Close, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This near new four bedroom home won't last long. Boasting a separate media room for all to enjoy. Situated in a quiet and private Estate within easy access to...

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.