Gladstone's problem drains targeted by council

BLOCKED drains can make life terrible for people living near them and Gladstone Regional Council has decided to do something about it.

19 "problematic" drains were identified by the council at a meeting earlier this month.

Engineering Services director Paul Keech said during the meeting it was not a comprehensive list and that some drains could have been missed.

He said the council had received complaints about some of the drains on the list.

"There's 11 or so we can deal with, we think, with our maintenance budget," he said.

Works estimated to cost less than $10,000, and which involve general cleaning and/or minor works, fall under the council's operational activities.

These maintenance projects are funded from the road services operational budget.

For work costing more than $10,000, it was recommended that further investigation and detailed design be carried out to obtain more accurate costs and estimated time-frames.

Mayor Matt Burnett and deputy mayor Chris Trevor did not vote on the item as they had conflicts of interest, both owning properties near at least one of the drains.

Drains identified as 'problematic':