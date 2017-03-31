Gladstone's population drops for the first time in ten years

THE GLADSTONE region's population has fallen for the first time in the past ten years.

Figures released yesterday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics show the number of people living within the boundaries of Gladstone Regional Council sat at 67,426 as of June 30 last year.

The number represents a 37-person drop from the previous year's figures.

While not a large drop, it represents a significant shift in direction for the region, which regularly added 1000 to 2000 new residents each year over the past decade.

The population increased by 2191 people as recently as the year to June 30 2014.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said the change in direction had come as a result of the resources downturn.

"Obviously we've seen the downturn of the LNG industry - the first thing people do is make the decision to stay or to chase work,” he said.

"I'm quite surprised it is only 37. It could have been more.

"It's reassuring in the current market that that's the only drop.”

Mr Butcher said the State Government was doing everything it could to facilitate growth in the region.

"We've got a huge state development area which has a few large-scale industries proposing to come,” he said.

"The biggest thing we can do is give people the opportunity to come back to Gladstone and find work.”