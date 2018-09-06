GOING DOWN: Gladstone's population continues gradual decline

PACKING IT IN: Homes at South Gladstone.

THE Gladstone Region's resident population fell for a second consecutive year in 2017, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Gladstone's estimated population as of June 30, 2017, was 63,052, according to the newly-revised numbers..

That represents a return to below 2014 levels, with the population peaking on June 30, 2015, at the height of the LNG construction boom.

Prior to 2016, Gladstone had experienced a growing population for at least 10 years.

The largest drop in population occurred in the Gladstone hinterland, which includes the region's northern towns such as Mount Larcom, Ambrose and Raglan.

The hinterland's population dropped from 12,071 to 11,926 in the 12 months to June, 2017.

A similar drop occurred in Gladstone itself, with the central suburbs shedding 62 residents for a 2017 total of 6120.

But the trend was bucked in the Clinton-New Auckland area, with the population there growing from 13,874 to 13,999.

BY THE NUMBERS: Gladstone's population*

2012: 60,582

60,582 2013: 62,270

62,270 2014: 63,561

63,561 2015: 63,963

63,963 2016: 63,288

63,288 2017: 63,052

*Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics.