Gladstone's past veteran in Canberra hall of fame

PROUD FAMILY: Kaye Phillips, Margaret Phillips and Glenda Gavranich's father Warren Phillips was inducted into the hall of fame in Canberra.

HE SPENT his whole life attending every Anzac service, only to fall short this year.

Of his 90 years, Gladstone ex-service man Warren Phillips spent every Anzac Day walking in the parades until he died last Sunday.

Mr Phillips' grand daughter, Cassandra Lewis, said surprising news was announced at his funeral service on Monday.

"He's been inducted into the hall of fame, we only found out (Monday),” Ms Lewis said.

"That's happening later this year in Canberra.”

Mr Phillips' daughter, Kaye Phillips, was lost for words at the announcement.

"Proud” was the only word Ms Phillips could use to describe her father's induction.

Having joined the Army at 15 years old, Ms Phillips said he lied about his age like many of the veterans did.

"He enlisted a bit younger, he wanted to enlist (because) they all did that,” she said. "It was just the war time, everyone did.”

Spending eight years at Papa New Guinea and the Philippines, his daughter said he was part of the small ships.

"He was in the United States small ships and then the Australian Army after that,” Ms Phillips said.

Emotionally touched by the significance Anzac Day holds for her family, Ms Phillips said every year her father would be at the Gladstone RSL.

"We'd have to pick him up and drop him off of course,” she said. "They could be a bit moreish, he still came down until the last year.”

Thousands attended the Gladstone dawn service, including Vietnam veteran Rob Long.

Vietnam veteran Rob Long at the Anzac dawn service in Gladstone, 2017. Mike Richards GLA250417GDAWN

Enlisted in the conflict between 1969 and 1970, Mr Long said the Anzac Day crowds continue to grow.

"It's not dwindling, it's getting bigger ... it's great to see,” he said.

Mr Long said it was important to be able to remember fallen soldiers and sacrifices made.

"It was challenging some times, probably a bit frightening ... looking back, we got through it,” he said.