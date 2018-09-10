Gladstone's own hero earning deserved recognition

PROUD AS: Colleen Smith is a finalist in the QBANK everyday hero awards.

PROUD AS: Colleen Smith is a finalist in the QBANK everyday hero awards. Matt Taylor GLA290618HERO

GLADSTONE scenes of crime officer Colleen Smith is one step closer to a state award after being announced as finalist in the QBANK everyday heroes award.

Colleen, who received her nomination in July, will travel to Brisbane as one of three finalists for a presentation on September 21.

Having undergone treatment for Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Colleen has been recognised for her tireless community work and her ability to bring people together.

Since receiving the nomination, Colleen raised nearly 20 thousand dollars for charities Helping Hand Communities Supporting Police and the McGrath Foundation in a charity golf day.

"They are both so overwhelmed by the support we could provide them," she said.

"Given we were only looking at raising ten thousand dollars, we'll certainly be looking at doing it for next year.

"I just want to thank every who gave us such amazing support with that." The awards process has been a boost for Colleen who has been inundated with messages of support, including from people who she's previously assisted through work.

She said her nomination has made her proud of the work she does in her life, and encourages others to recognise community minded people.

"The comments I got, I read things and I just think that was part of my normal life," she said. "The experience has encouraged me to say to people to start nominating others and recognising people in our community that do great things.

"There's so much sadness in this world, I just want to help people have a laugh, get together, make new friendships and lets keep finding that positivity in every day."