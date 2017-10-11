Gladstone's outlook amid sunshine state's wet week ahead

The Gladstone Region is in for a wet week.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said Gladstone could expect showers and cloud cover over the next few days.

The wet front was brought about by a trough that will essentially stagnate over the state starting tomorrow.

According to BoM, today's minimal cloud cover and slight chance of showers will escalate from Thursday onwards.

"Gladstone will see an increase in shower activity on Thursday and that will grow even more on Friday," the spokesman said.

"There's a really good chance of rain in the morning and afternoon on Friday, with possible thunderstorms embedded during those rainy periods also likely."

The weekend's forecast doesn't look much different, with patches of rain and a moderate to high chance of thunderstorms predicted on Saturday.

"We're expecting heavy falls, in excess of 50mm, in the region," he said.

As Gladstone is blanketed in cloud cover, temperatures are set to drop as the week progresses.

Today and tomorrow's highs are 29 degrees. Maximum temperatures will then gradually decline, reaching 25 degrees on Saturday.

BoM Forecast