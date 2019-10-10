Gladstone’s only music shop to close its doors

AFTER serving the Gladstone community for just over two years, Willy Ed’s Music Accessories will soon close its doors.

Store manager Ben Lanzon said he was grateful for the support of so many loyal customers.

“There have definitely been quite a few customers over the time that would always come back and support us and get the name out there,” Mr Lanzon said.

He said he enjoyed “communicating with people who are interested in music and trying to spark an interest in music in the people who don’t have that interest already”.

Store owner Will Rose said he too was thankful for the support from the Gladstone community.

The store will be open Tuesday-Friday from 9am-4pm until the final day of trading on October 26.

As part of a clearance, everything in store is currently 20 per cent off.