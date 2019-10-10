Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Willy Ed's Music Accessories will close on October 26. Pictured: store manager Ben Lanzon.
Willy Ed's Music Accessories will close on October 26. Pictured: store manager Ben Lanzon.
Business

Gladstone’s only music shop to close its doors

Jessica Perkins
, Jessica.Perkins@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER serving the Gladstone community for just over two years, Willy Ed’s Music Accessories will soon close its doors.

Store manager Ben Lanzon said he was grateful for the support of so many loyal customers.

“There have definitely been quite a few customers over the time that would always come back and support us and get the name out there,” Mr Lanzon said.

He said he enjoyed “communicating with people who are interested in music and trying to spark an interest in music in the people who don’t have that interest already”.

Store owner Will Rose said he too was thankful for the support from the Gladstone community.

The store will be open Tuesday-Friday from 9am-4pm until the final day of trading on October 26.

As part of a clearance, everything in store is currently 20 per cent off.

gladstone music store music store willy ed's music accessories
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Timeline for Callide B closure in state hands

    premium_icon Timeline for Callide B closure in state hands

    News The company in charge of Callide B Power Station says any decision regarding the proposed 2028 closure rests in the hands of the Queensland Government.

    Unique fishing competition to raise funds for VMR Gladstone

    premium_icon Unique fishing competition to raise funds for VMR Gladstone

    News An exciting new fishing competition is providing a twist on what anglers have been...

    Locals set out to help break a stigma

    premium_icon Locals set out to help break a stigma

    Community The documentary aims to break the stigma around mental health this World Mental...

    Hotel visitor to pay costly fine after balcony tantrum

    premium_icon Hotel visitor to pay costly fine after balcony tantrum

    News A WOMAN heard screaming, yelling and seen throwing items of a hotel balcony told...