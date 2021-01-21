Gladstone’s Noni-B store to stay amid centre reshuffle

Noni B Kin Kora shop assistants Margaret Newman, Chris Hodgson and Terri Coleman are here to stay.

Noni B Kin Kora shop assistants Margaret Newman, Chris Hodgson and Terri Coleman are here to stay.

With the winds of change sweeping the Gladstone retail scene, one clothing store has reaffirmed its commitment to the local community.

Noni-B shop assistants on Wednesday said their store was here to stay amid a Stockland Kin Kora reshuffle.

Music and DVD retailer Sanity has permanently closed, with centre management unsure of whether that store will relocate.

Handbag retailer retailer Strandbags, originally beside Noni B, will move into Sanity’s vacant space.

Menswear store Connor will move into Rockman’s space and Lorna Jane will permanently close, with centre management unsure of its relocation plans either.

The three stores will make way for a Cotton On outlet store which is set to revitalise a Gladstone shopping scene in need of a facelift.

Noni-B shop assistant Terri Coleman said the development was very exciting for the centre.

“It is a good thing and very positive,” she said.

“At first we were a little concerned with what was happening (renovations) and then we realised the positive perspectives from that,” she said.



Fellow Noni-B shop assistant Chris Hodgson said they were set to stay put for the moment and that was a big relief for them.

“It means the three of us have still got a job, we all love our job and it is a great place to work,” she said.

Ms Coleman said the best part of continuing to serve the Gladstone community was getting to know the locals and understanding the community’s needs.

“Whether there is an event or just for casual wear, we are dealing with people’s clothes they wear throughout their lives including births, deaths and marriages,” she said.

Noni B is located in the Stockand Kin Kora Shopping Centre and is open seven days a week with tradinging hours varying.