Gladstone's Noah tragedy hits home for Queensland parents

Sharna McClure and the swimming club are raising money for Noah's family Hannah Sbeghen

NOAH Elhabashi's tragic death in August has hit home with Gladstone parents who are raising money to ensure pool safety education is a priority in our region.

On July 23, Noah, 23 months old, was rushed to hospital after a post-immersion incident at his family's home in Calliope. He later died.

Noah's aunt Kelly Dedman said a huge number of supporters came to raise money on Saturday for A Day for Noah at Terri's Swim School.

Some of the money raised will go to the Royal Flying Doctors Service and for a headstone for Noah's grave.

"Crystal and Omar Elhabashi have a big heart and they want to give it back to the community for pool safety and education," Mrs Dedman said.

"They want pool safety to be a first thought, not an afterthought.

"The family is supporting them the whole way too and we want to spread the message everywhere and to every swim school. Terri's Swim School have been a huge support but we want all of them on board."

Mrs Dedman said the death of Noah had changed their lives.

"It has taught us that anything can be taken away," she said.

"We realise life is too short to focus on negative things and that you should be focusing on the positive people in your life who love and support you."