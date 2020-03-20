Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Constable Brooke Wacker and dad superintendent Jon Wacker at the Oxley Police Academy graduation, March 20, 2020. Constable Wacker is one of six recruits heading to the Gladstone station.
Constable Brooke Wacker and dad superintendent Jon Wacker at the Oxley Police Academy graduation, March 20, 2020. Constable Wacker is one of six recruits heading to the Gladstone station.
News

Gladstone’s newest officers commit to community safety

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Mar 2020 5:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Police Station is about to have some fresh faces with six first year constables arriving soon.

The officers were among 83 constables welcomed to the Queensland Police Service at a graduation ceremony at Oxley Police Academy yesterday.

The group’s graduation was fast-tracked to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in Queensland Police Academies.

Commissioner Katarina Carroll said by fast-tracking the graduation ceremony, it would immediately bolster the number of frontline police officers.

Constable Brooke Wacker will be one of six new recruits at Gladstone Police Station after graduating early, March 20, 2020
Constable Brooke Wacker will be one of six new recruits at Gladstone Police Station after graduating early, March 20, 2020

Bolstering Gladstone’s numbers will be constable Brooke Wacker, a fourth-generation officer.

Constable Wacker’s dad is a superintendent in the service. She said he inspired her to join the force, but ultimately it was her choice.

“I’ve always been interested in crime and the way the world works,” Constable Wacker said.

Her dad made sure he parted with some wisdom.

“He said you’ve got to keep going,” Constable Wacker said.

Commissioner Carroll said she was proud of the recruits and knew they’d contribute to the service’s unrelenting commitment to community safety.

coronavirusgladstone gladstone police police academy queensland police service
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Gladstone hairdresser takes the crown

        premium_icon REVEALED: Gladstone hairdresser takes the crown

        News MICHELLE Eaton is a cut above the rest, claiming top spot in The Observer’s best hairdresser poll.

        • 20th Mar 2020 4:36 PM
        Candidate confusion amid COVID-19 precautions

        premium_icon Candidate confusion amid COVID-19 precautions

        News A number of council candidates continued to hand out pamphlets

        Tourism business shuts down Gladstone operations

        premium_icon Tourism business shuts down Gladstone operations

        News The office at Gladstone Airport has closed effective immediately.

        Mental health facility gets much-needed pamper packs

        premium_icon Mental health facility gets much-needed pamper packs

        News When life gets hard small things can make a big difference.