Gladstone’s newest officers commit to community safety

Constable Brooke Wacker and dad superintendent Jon Wacker at the Oxley Police Academy graduation, March 20, 2020. Constable Wacker is one of six recruits heading to the Gladstone station.

Constable Brooke Wacker and dad superintendent Jon Wacker at the Oxley Police Academy graduation, March 20, 2020. Constable Wacker is one of six recruits heading to the Gladstone station.

GLADSTONE Police Station is about to have some fresh faces with six first year constables arriving soon.

The officers were among 83 constables welcomed to the Queensland Police Service at a graduation ceremony at Oxley Police Academy yesterday.

The group’s graduation was fast-tracked to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in Queensland Police Academies.

Commissioner Katarina Carroll said by fast-tracking the graduation ceremony, it would immediately bolster the number of frontline police officers.

Constable Brooke Wacker will be one of six new recruits at Gladstone Police Station after graduating early, March 20, 2020

Bolstering Gladstone’s numbers will be constable Brooke Wacker, a fourth-generation officer.

Constable Wacker’s dad is a superintendent in the service. She said he inspired her to join the force, but ultimately it was her choice.

“I’ve always been interested in crime and the way the world works,” Constable Wacker said.

Her dad made sure he parted with some wisdom.

“He said you’ve got to keep going,” Constable Wacker said.

Commissioner Carroll said she was proud of the recruits and knew they’d contribute to the service’s unrelenting commitment to community safety.