Gladstone's newest markets have secured the BBQ Fairy

TASTY TREATS: The Hump Day Markets at Tondoon Botanic Gardens are held on the third Wednesday every month and are looking for more stall holders. Contributed

THE BBQ Fairy is now on board and event organiser Kara Delaney is hoping more stallholders will follow suit to expand Gladstone's newest markets.

Known for his smoky wood-fired barbecue treats, Kara said the BBQ Fairy was a welcome addition to the Hump Day Markets at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

The monthly markets kicked off in January but, thanks to a rained-out February, tonight will be only the third time they've been held.

Kara, cafe manager at the garden's cafe, Savour the Flavour, said it had taken a lot of time and energy to get the markets up and running.

"The markets aren't anything without the stallholders, we are looking for the support to get it built," she said.

"It's starting off small, but we can't make it big without the community support."

Kara said the mid-week markets had plenty of food stalls, including the recent addition of a pie stall so that families could either enjoy a Wednesday night out, with tables and chairs provided, or pick up takeaway on the way home.

"We are working on a few things," she said, adding she'd like to secure a fresh produce and a plant stall-holder.

"More and more will start happening," she said.

Watch this space.