Gladstone's new salon proves it can cut it

BREAK TIME: Tash Cox and Jade Jones had plenty to talk about when they got a rare chance to have a break. Into its third week of opening, Halo Hair Studio is booming. Julia Bartrim

JADE Jones was worried she'd be standing out the front of her new salon waving a bell, desperate for customers.

But the reality for the Sydney-trained hair stylist has been a completely full booking sheet since she opened Halo Hair Studio on Tank St two weeks ago.

"All I've heard the last few weeks (from clients) is 'what took you so long'," Ms Jones said.

"I've quite literally been staring at this shop for five years.

The shop, opposite the show grounds was a hair salon for about twenty years before sitting vacant. When Ms Jones took over the lease, it was empty except for a single hair basin.

"My amazing husband (Ben) spent quite literally till midnight most nights here after his every-day job and he did everything, " Ms Jones said.

Tash Cox, senior stylist, started work with her this week after a couple of years out of the industry.

Jade is one of the best hairdressers I know, she would be one of the most comfortable people, Ms Cox said.

"If I'm wanting to relearn something, she's the one person I'd go to."

Ms Jones said she has big plans for her small business, but not in a financial sense.

She's happy to keep the salon small, but wants to make a contribution to the community.

"It doesn't matter how much money I'm making if another business is not making money," she said. "They're not paying their staff as many hours. I want to help build the whole community."