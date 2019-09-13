Gladstone’s new police ready for a challenge

Jade Banks, Marcia Boyce and Lainey McPhee are the newest constables at Gladstone Police station.

CHALLENGING themselves and helping the community were the reasons Gladstone Police Station’s three new constables signed up for the job.

Constables Jade Banks, Marcia Boyce and Lainey McPhee started their new roles with the Queensland Police Service in general duties this week.

Constable McPhee and Constable Boyce hail from the Gladstone region, but this is Constable Banks’ first time out of Brisbane.

“I think it’s just learning something new and getting out of your comfort zone,” Constable Banks said.

Constable Boyce said she was chasing a job that offered excitement.

“It’s something that is never the same every day,” Constable Boyce said.

Constable Banks added: “You can go off in different avenues here – there’s not one specific role that you’re doing over and over again.”

The trio agreed helping people was a big drawcard to join the police service.

Constable McPhee said she hoped to eventually be involved in the drug taskforce.

“I grew up here during the mining boom and I’ve seen how much they (drugs) can destroy people in a community,” she said.

“I want to help stamp that out.”

All three hope to still be enjoying their new roles in a year’s time.

Education and training office Acting Sergeant David Kinsley said Gladstone was an “excellent” place for the officers to be starting out.

“We’ve got a lot of experienced officers here who can pass their knowledge on to them and hopefully set them on the right path for the rest of their careers,” he said.

The officers will be in Gladstone for the next year.